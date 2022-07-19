Kraft Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 31.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,095,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,859,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

