Kraft Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %
PEP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
