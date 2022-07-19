Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 0.5 %

Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 21,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,614. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.