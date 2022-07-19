Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €92.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($92.93) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($131.31) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.93) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($116.16) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($121.21) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €77.40 ($78.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($68.18) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($100.61). The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

