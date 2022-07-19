Kryptomon (KMON) Price Hits $0.0137

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $39,490.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00391480 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017732 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
