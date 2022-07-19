Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 260

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 300 to CHF 260 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

KHNGY opened at $48.36 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International Dividend Announcement

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

