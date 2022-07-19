Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 337,700 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 0.2 %

KRUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,905. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $754.19 million, a PE ratio of -215.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.