Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 31,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

