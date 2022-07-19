Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 31,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
About Kutcho Copper
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.