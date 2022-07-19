Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00006571 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $274.03 million and approximately $59.25 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

