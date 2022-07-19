Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 5% Higher

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.11. 7,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,414,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

