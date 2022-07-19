Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 5% Higher

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.11. 7,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,414,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
Institutional Trading of Kyndryl
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
