Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 112,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $965.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.