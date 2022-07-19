Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 69.9% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 975,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

