Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Set at $210.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a $210.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $238.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.80.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.83. 242,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,665. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.