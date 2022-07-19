Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Set at $210.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a $210.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $238.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.80.
Lennox International Stock Performance
LII stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.83. 242,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,665. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International
In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lennox International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
See Also
