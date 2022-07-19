LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 48.5% in June

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $270.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.26 million. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LX. CLSA downgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

