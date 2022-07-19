LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $60,853.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007273 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 782.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.