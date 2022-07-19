LHT Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $64,371.19 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007111 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 184% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

