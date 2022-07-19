Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

NYSE LIN traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,400. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.96. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

