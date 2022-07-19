Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.47. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.10.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lindsay by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $4,408,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

