Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Down 38.6% in June

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

LCTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 7,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,845. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

