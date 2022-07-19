LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

LinkEye (LET) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $12,057.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com.

LinkEye Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

