LiquidApps Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,954.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $505,571.83 and $1,954.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

