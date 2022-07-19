Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Liquity has a total market cap of $75.76 million and approximately $619,031.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004088 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00390752 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,710,332 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
