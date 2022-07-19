Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Beck Bode LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 994.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.20.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $289.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.27. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.56 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

