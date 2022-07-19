Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 69 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $314.40 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.08 and a 200-day moving average of $359.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

