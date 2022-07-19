Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

