Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 120 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of META opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $452.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

