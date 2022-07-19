Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 40.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of 3M by 104.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

