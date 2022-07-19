Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

