Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 527 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,114,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.2 %

FCX stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

