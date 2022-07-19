loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.62. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 3,476 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

loanDepot Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 1,728,523 shares worth $2,849,801.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

