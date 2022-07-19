Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.90. 32,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.07). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

