Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY22 guidance to ~$21.55 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LMT opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.03 and its 200-day moving average is $421.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,200,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 211.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

