LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

LPLA traded up $8.03 on Tuesday, reaching $186.99. 7,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.