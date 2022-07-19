Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $284.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

