LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 42.7% in June

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($834.34) to €723.00 ($730.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($797.98) to €815.00 ($823.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($823.23) to €830.00 ($838.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($686.87) to €700.00 ($707.07) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 4.5 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.72. 144,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,936. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.