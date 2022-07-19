Macquarie Downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Square from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Square Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. Square has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Square

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

