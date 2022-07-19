MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given a $6.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) received a $6.00 target price from research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Down 1.4 %

MGNX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 2,438,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MacroGenics by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.