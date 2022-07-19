Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 410 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.89. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

