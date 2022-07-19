Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 62 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $185.82. 10,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

