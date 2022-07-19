Madison Wealth Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

