Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 911,918 shares.The stock last traded at $58.86 and had previously closed at $56.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.