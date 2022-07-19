Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 38.9% in June

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

