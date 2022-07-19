MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

