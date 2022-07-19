MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

