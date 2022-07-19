MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,488 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,436 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cerner

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.