MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $19,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.