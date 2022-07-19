MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

