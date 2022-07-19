Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of TUSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,299. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 25,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,989.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,363,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,553,151.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 40,584 shares of company stock worth $92,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

