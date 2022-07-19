Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNGPF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.31) to GBX 301 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 305 ($3.65) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 322 ($3.85) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.