Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $4.86 on Major Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00022256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

